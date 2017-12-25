Boy drowns in NSW pool on Christmas Eve

A toddler has died after he was pulled unconscious from a backyard pool in Sydney's southwest on Christmas Eve.

Emergency services were called to the home on Broad Street in Bass Hill just before 6.45pm after reports a toddler was unconscious and "looking blue".

He was treated on scene by ambulance paramedics before being taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A crime scene was established at the address and police from Bankstown Local Area Command are conducting inquiries into the incident.

News Corp reports family members from the home started to emerge, distraught and crying.

A resident who lived nearby who did not want to be named said they believe it was an inflatable pool.

“I’m friends with the family who live near them and they tell me they don’t believe they have a pool," he said.

“We heard the police and ambulance speed past. There was at least 14 police cars and four ambulances here.”

Another resident thought someone had been shot.

“The way the family were yelling, it didn’t sound like a drowning,” she said. “There were cops everywhere, I thought it was a shooting."

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.