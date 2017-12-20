NSW woman scalped by electric motor in front of horrified boyfriend

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: A young sheep shearer has undergone emergency surgery after a freak accident on regional NSW farm saw her scalp ripped from her skull by an electric motor.

Gilgandra local Casey Barnes was working in a wool shed alongside her boyfriend, Boyd, and her father on November 29 when her hair suddenly became trapped.

The pair witnessed the “devastating tragedy” and feared they would not be able to get her emergency treatment fast enough given they were more than five hours away from Sydney.

“Casey's amazing, long, beautiful, curly hair which was in a bun was caught in an electric motor located above her,” her friend Roseanne Burns wrote in a GoFundMe page.

“Our poor darling Casey was scalped from the back of the head releasing just above her eyes and ears.”

Flown to Sydney, she underwent 20 hours of surgery but despite desperate attempts, doctors were unable to save her scalp.

She has since undergone further surgery to have artificial skin attached, however Ms Burns admits that it is a waiting game as the body can reject it.

“After the surgery Casey was told that her eyebrows would not grow back, with everything that has happened to our high spirited fighter, Casey took this news the worse,” Ms Burns added.

“Casey's first reaction when seeing her artificial skin was, omg I look horrible.”

Casey has since asked people to stop donating to the GoFundMe page after it raised more than $32,000 in three days, telling them to spend it on their own Christmas instead.

