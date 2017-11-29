News

fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Toddler tragically killed in fatal crash identified

Yahoo7 News /

The toddler who died in a fatal crash in Sydney’s west on Tuesday has been identified as Anelina Nauer.

Anelina was in a van with her mother Kristen, who suffered broken legs and spinal injuries, when their van was involved in a head on crash on Mamre Road, Kemps Creek, in Sydney's west.

The toddler underwent emergency surgery but couldn’t be saved.

A family is morning the death of their little girl. Source: 7 News

Nine people from one family were travelling in the minibus that collided with the van. Source: 7 News

A relative, Marilyn Nauer, described the toddler as “adorable” and “funny”, and meant “everything to her dad”.

Anelina’s brothers remain at Westmead Children’s Hospital.

Their injuries are serious, but their condition is stable. Their father remains at their side.

Anelina’s grandfather Antonio remains in a coma.

The toddler was killed in a head on crash. Source: 7 News

The toddler’s dad wasn’t in the van at the time. The family came from the Riverina town of Griffith and were meant to be flying to Samoa for Christmas on Wednesday.

"They were out doing shopping for stuff to take to the island and then that happened,” Ms Nauer said.

Anelina meant 'everything ' to her dad a family member said. Source: 7 News

Police revealed the driver of the mini bus was a 20-year-ld woman with a disqualified learner's licence..

She’s escaped serious injuries and police say they will speak with her.

A two-year-old girl died shortly after arriving at hospital. Source: 7 News

