Toddler tragically killed in fatal crash identified

The toddler who died in a fatal crash in Sydney’s west on Tuesday has been identified as Anelina Nauer.

Anelina was in a van with her mother Kristen, who suffered broken legs and spinal injuries, when their van was involved in a head on crash on Mamre Road, Kemps Creek, in Sydney's west.

The toddler underwent emergency surgery but couldn’t be saved.

A relative, Marilyn Nauer, described the toddler as “adorable” and “funny”, and meant “everything to her dad”.

Anelina’s brothers remain at Westmead Children’s Hospital.

Their injuries are serious, but their condition is stable. Their father remains at their side.

Anelina’s grandfather Antonio remains in a coma.

The toddler’s dad wasn’t in the van at the time. The family came from the Riverina town of Griffith and were meant to be flying to Samoa for Christmas on Wednesday.

"They were out doing shopping for stuff to take to the island and then that happened,” Ms Nauer said.

Police revealed the driver of the mini bus was a 20-year-ld woman with a disqualified learner's licence..

She’s escaped serious injuries and police say they will speak with her.