Disqualified learner driver at wheel of minibus in fatal collision with van at Kemps Creek

The driver of a minibus, carrying nine members of the same family, involved in a head-on crash that saw a two-year-old die was a 20-year-old disqualified learner driver.
Over 14 paramedics and many police attended the scene on Mamre Road at Kemps Creek on Tuesday after reports a Toyota Hiace minibus and a Mercedes Benz commercial van collided.
Three of the passengers in the minibus were children under three years old from the same family at Griffith, NSW.
A two-year-old girl died shortly after arriving at hospital.
Investigators are waiting to interview the disqualified, learner female driver who is Westmead Hospital being treated for abrasions.
"Police believe the Hiace was being driven south and the commercial van driven north, when they collided head-on in the northbound lanes," a police spokesperson said.
The front-seat passenger in the mini bus, a 59-year-old man, was also critically injured while a 23-year-old woman sitting in the middle row suffered two broken legs; both are being treated in Liverpool Hospital.
A boy and girl, both aged 16, are also being treated in Liverpool Hospital.
A 10-year-old girl and two boys, aged nine months and three years, were taken to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead.
The younger boy is being treated for a broken leg; injuries to the other children are unknown.
The driver of the commercial van, a 50-year-old man from Merrylands, escaped serious injury and has undergone mandatory testing.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson described the situation as a "major incident".