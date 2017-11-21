News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The shocking moment a skateboarder crashes into a car
Dashcam catches shocking moment skateboarder crashes into car

Father-of-two jailed for filming more than 200 people in Sydney public toilets

Yahoo7 News /

A father-of-two, who recorded thousands of people using public toilets at Parramatta and North Sydney, has been jailed for six months.

N.D. Kids Participate in Snowy Easter Egg Hunt
0:33

N.D. Kids Participate in Snowy Easter Egg Hunt
0401_0500_nat_crash2
0:34

Man charged over horrific crash south west of Sydney
AP Top Stories 31 P
1:06

AP Top Stories 31 P
0330_1800_nsw_goodfriday
2:13

Good Friday services observed across Sydney
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
0302_1600_nat_flooding
2:41

Flash flooding for north Queensland
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_sun_weather
3:04

It's not too early for giant champagne, is it Sam Mac?
0301_1600_nat_murder
0:23

Man charged with 22-year-old's murder
0228_1600_nat_hiker
0:32

Hiker spends night in bushland
0228_1130_nat_bushwalker
0:40

Bushwalker reported missing found after spending the night in a cave
0227_1800_syd_lawyer
1:03

Sydney lawyer arrested for alleged fraud
 

Ben Moorhouse’s offences were described by Magistrate Mark Richardson as “reprehensible”. He had a penchant for cameras invading the victims’ privacy in the most vulgar way.

The 40-year-old installed hidden cameras in the toilets at North Sydney and Parramatta train stations as well as a disabled bathroom at Westfield Parramatta, in February and March this year.

More than 200 people were filmed, including children.

Moorhouse (left) will serve six months' jail. Source: 7 News

The magistrate described Moorhouse's offences as reprehensible. Source: 7 News

The magistrate said Moorhouse “engaged in a planned and systematic way bugging public utilities for sexual gratification”.

“People who engage in this conduct will go to jail,” he said.

Moorhouse’s lawyer Osman Samin said the court “favoured punishment and denunciation as opposed to promoting the continuing rehabilitation”.

The 40-year-old runs from camera. Source: 7 News

Despite being deemed suitable for home detention he was sentenced to more than six months’ jail.

Moorhouse made an application for bail ahead of an appeal against the severity of his sentence, which was rejected by a completely different magistrate.

She said it’s highly likely he'll be unsuccessful and there's a real concern he won't show up to court.

He's facing the real possibility he may not be home with her and the kids for Christmas if his appeal fails on December 11.

Moorhouse filmed more than 200 people in public toilets. Source: 7 News

Back To Top