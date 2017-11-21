Father-of-two jailed for filming more than 200 people in Sydney public toilets

A father-of-two, who recorded thousands of people using public toilets at Parramatta and North Sydney, has been jailed for six months.

Ben Moorhouse’s offences were described by Magistrate Mark Richardson as “reprehensible”. He had a penchant for cameras invading the victims’ privacy in the most vulgar way.

The 40-year-old installed hidden cameras in the toilets at North Sydney and Parramatta train stations as well as a disabled bathroom at Westfield Parramatta, in February and March this year.

More than 200 people were filmed, including children.

The magistrate said Moorhouse “engaged in a planned and systematic way bugging public utilities for sexual gratification”.

“People who engage in this conduct will go to jail,” he said.

Moorhouse’s lawyer Osman Samin said the court “favoured punishment and denunciation as opposed to promoting the continuing rehabilitation”.

Despite being deemed suitable for home detention he was sentenced to more than six months’ jail.

Moorhouse made an application for bail ahead of an appeal against the severity of his sentence, which was rejected by a completely different magistrate.

She said it’s highly likely he'll be unsuccessful and there's a real concern he won't show up to court.

He's facing the real possibility he may not be home with her and the kids for Christmas if his appeal fails on December 11.