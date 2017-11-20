Salim Mehajer charged with breaching AVO after late-night car crash

Controversial Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer has been refused bail and is set to face a Sydney court for allegedly breaching an apprehended violence order taken out by his estranged wife.

Salim Mehajer arrested, accused of breaching AVO taken out by estranged wife

The 31-year-old was involved in a car crash in Kingsgrove in Sydney's south in the early hours of Monday, police said.

No one was injured in the crash, but Mehajer was arrested at the scene and taken to Campsie Police Station.

He was later charged with two counts of breaching an apprehended violence order and one count of dangerous driving.

He's been remanded in police custody and is due to face Burwood Local Court later on Monday.

The former deputy mayor of Auburn first came to wider public attention in August 2015 when he closed a street in the suburb of Lidcombe for his glitzy nuptials, which included a fighter jet flyover, $50 million worth of luxury cars and an ARIA-award-winning wedding singer.

Since then controversy has followed.

He's been accused of threatening the father of Lindt Cafe siege survivor Joel Herat, and faced civil cases over a lavish staircase at his home, a cleaning bill and a Ferrari crash that injured two women.

Mr Mehajer also lost his position as Auburn deputy mayor and the council sacked him in early 2016 amid a public inquiry into allegations some councillors had made planning and development decisions that benefited themselves and family members.

After less than a year of marriage, police sought an apprehended violence order against Mr Mehajer to protect his wife Aysha, named in court records under her maiden name of Learmonth.

Monday's incident follows a weekend wedding between the Mehajer family and another notorious family that hit the headlines after a bodyguard was shot in the back.

Semi "Tongan Sam" Ngata, a long-term enforcer for the family of Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim, was found with a gunshot wound at a Merrylands house on Friday night.

It came as the family was preparing for the wedding of Mr Ibrahim's nephew and Mr Mehajer's sister.