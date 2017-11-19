Widow behind bars charged over NSW farmer husband's murder

The widow of a wealthy grazier is behind bars in northern NSW having been refused bail after being charged with his murder.

Mathew Dunbar was found dead at his Walcha property three months ago, with his partner Natasha Darcy always insisting he took his own life.

But police now allege otherwise.

Photos from their time together show the couple smiling and happy as they were building a life together.

But three months after his death, Ms Darcy appeared in court accused of his murder where on Sunday she was refused bail.

In August 2, the 42-year-old farmer was found on his 1000-acre sheep station in the state’s northern tablelands, hooked up to a helium gas tank.

Bizarrely, the first paramedic on the scene was Natasha Darcy's ex-husband Colin Crossman, although there is no suggestion Mr Crossman was involved in his death.

Ms Darcy, a mother-of-three has always insisted her husband committed suicide.

But his close friends were shocked by his death.

“I never had any premonition that anything was amiss,” said Bill Heazlett. “It was just a total shock to me.”

“We were shocked and stunned. He will always be fondly remembered by so many.”

Mr Crossman has been staying at the multimillion-dollar property but he refused to comment on his ex-wife's murder charge.

Ms Darcy will face court again on Monday.