Angry McDonald's customer ordered 200 hash browns because nuggets not on sale charged with drink-driving

A man who became angry because the McDonald’s breakfast menu did not feature chicken nuggets before making four laps of the drive-through to order 200 hash browns has been charged with drink-driving.

It’s alleged the 30-year-old harassed McDonald’s at Thornleigh, Sydney where he ordered $230 worth of hash browns at 4.50am on Saturday, News Corp reports.

Police allege he became angry because he was told nuggets were not available since they aren’t on the breakfast menu.

It’s alleged he then did four laps of the drive-through ordering the hash browns on his second lap.

Police allegedly found the man intoxicated in his car, still waiting for the hash browns.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.175.

His licence was suspended and he will face Hornsby Court on November 30.