Angry maritime workers threaten boycott over ‘Ferry McFerryFace’

It seems there's no middle ground when it comes to the name of Sydney's new ferry - you either love it or loathe it.

"Ferry McFerryFace" has been making waves since 7 News revealed the people's choice on Monday night.

Maritime workers are so angry they're refusing to operate the vessel, threatening its launch later this month.

Sydney's controversial ferry is currently resting in the gentle waters of Balmain while debate about its name rages.

"I actually quite like it, I catch the ferry to work every day and I think it's a bit of fun," one person said.

"No, not my thing at all," another countered.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the vessel's name was reminder not to take ourselves so seriously.

"I think mums and dads and grandparents are going to enjoy taking their kids along," he said.

"It's going to be the most photographed vessel on the harbour, and I think we shouldn't take ourselves too seriously."

However, the Maritime Workers Union is taking it very seriously, threatening industrial action against Ferry McFerryface.

"That's just an insult to the iconic history of Sydney harbour and Sydney ferries," Maritime Union of Australia's Paul Garrett said.

"There's a serious discussion going on at all about whether we'll work the vessel or leave it alongside the wharf until it gets a proper name."

The Transport Minister said: If the MUA want me to be a killjoy, I'm not going to be and if they want to go and boycott, be a bunch of killjoys but the reality is the community has spoken."

As well as its unusual name, the ferry will feature wi-fi access and charging stations to keep phones on the go for that all-important selfie.