News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Perth man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

Man, 80, left bloody by kangaroo while feeding it 'jam and cream on toast'

Yahoo7 News /

An 80-year-old man was floored and bloodied by a kangaroo on the NSW South Coast that became aggressive while being fed a regular breakfast of “jam and cream on toast”.

0331_1800_qld_coast
1:34

Gold Coast experiencing unusually quiet Easter long weekend
0331_1800_sa_spinal
1:05

Man suffers suspected spinal injuries in horror body boarding accident
0331_1800_nsw_bilby
1:52

Bilby making a comeback
0331_0700_nat_weather
1:34

Gold Coast wild weather
0330_1800_qld_hero
0:48

Hero cop could be barred from Queen’s Baton Relay over allegations
0330_1800_qld_weather
3:05

Wild weather plagues Easter long weekend
Kangaroos Spar at Batesman Bay Animal Sanctauary
0:58

Kangaroos Spar at Batesman Bay Animal Sanctauary
0306_0500_nat_queenslandrain
1:30

Queensland smashed by rain
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
Lion kills woman at refuge of South African 'lion whisperer'
1:40

Lion kills woman at refuge of South African 'lion whisperer'
0228_1800_qld_foster
0:49

Convicted conman Peter Foster to give evidence
0228_tde_westaway
4:11

Di Westaway talks hiking your way to good health
 

Paramedics were called to treat the elderly man who was attacked by a roo at Bendalong, NSW Ambulance said in a statement.

Neighbours say the man had since returned home but his wounds were quite serious.

"My husband said with one of the gashes you could see the bone," a neighbour told AAP.

The 80-year-old man was left with cuts to his legs after he was attacked by a kangaroo at breakfast time. Source: NSW Ambulance

Emergency service workers were called to a home on Jacaranda Avenue at 10.45am Thursday to treat the man who sustained multiple cuts to his lower legs.

Paramedic Rob Hilliar who attended the scene said the 80-year-old fed the roos every morning, but this time one of the marsupials became aggressive and “pushed him over”.

“He’s a lovely bloke who spoils them a little, feeding them jam and cream on toast,” Mr Hilliar said in statement from NSW Ambulance.

“On this occasion one of the roos was in a bad mood and pushed him over.”

The offending roo. Source: NSW Ambulance

The resident was treated for cuts to both his legs at the scene before he was transported to the Milton Ulladulla Hospital in a stable condition.

Between August and October this year, NSW paramedics have attended 38 incidents involving kangaroos, as well as three involving wombats and two with possums, NSW Ambulance said.

However, these events largely involved motor vehicles colliding with the fauna.

Today's top videos

Back To Top