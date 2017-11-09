Man, 80, left bloody by kangaroo while feeding it 'jam and cream on toast'

An 80-year-old man was floored and bloodied by a kangaroo on the NSW South Coast that became aggressive while being fed a regular breakfast of “jam and cream on toast”.

Paramedics were called to treat the elderly man who was attacked by a roo at Bendalong, NSW Ambulance said in a statement.

Neighbours say the man had since returned home but his wounds were quite serious.

"My husband said with one of the gashes you could see the bone," a neighbour told AAP.

Emergency service workers were called to a home on Jacaranda Avenue at 10.45am Thursday to treat the man who sustained multiple cuts to his lower legs.

Paramedic Rob Hilliar who attended the scene said the 80-year-old fed the roos every morning, but this time one of the marsupials became aggressive and “pushed him over”.

“He’s a lovely bloke who spoils them a little, feeding them jam and cream on toast,” Mr Hilliar said in statement from NSW Ambulance.

“On this occasion one of the roos was in a bad mood and pushed him over.”

The resident was treated for cuts to both his legs at the scene before he was transported to the Milton Ulladulla Hospital in a stable condition.

Between August and October this year, NSW paramedics have attended 38 incidents involving kangaroos, as well as three involving wombats and two with possums, NSW Ambulance said.

However, these events largely involved motor vehicles colliding with the fauna.

