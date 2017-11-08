News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Police raid Salim Mehajer's Sydney home

Yahoo7 News /

Police have raided the Sydney home of former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer.

Police Arrest Ex-Deputy Mayor Salim Mehajer in Relation to Lidcombe Car Crash
5:28

Police Arrest Ex-Deputy Mayor Salim Mehajer in Relation to Lidcombe Car Crash
0216_1800_nsw_salim
2:02

Police investigating Mehajer's driving offences
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:33

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
Salim Mehajer on 'brink of bankruptcy'
0:46

Salim Mehajer on 'brink of bankruptcy'
0301_1800_nsw_salim
1:25

Salim Mehajer sentenced over second assault charge
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
0301_1600_nat_mehajer
0:43

Mehajer sentenced for assaulting cabbie with eftpos machine
0228_1600_nat_mehajer
0:23

Seven charged over alleged staged collision
0227_1800_MEL-Cops
2:05

Senior Victorian police officer resigns over online remarks
 

Mehajer was at the Lidcombe property when Auburn police officers and detectives arrived just after 9am and handed him the search warrant.

He was seen having a brief conversation with detectives before leaving the property in his Range Rover.

Seven News can reveal the raid is in relation to an ongoing police investigation regarding a car crash that Mehajer was involved in on his way to court in October.



Mehajer had a brief conversation with detectives before leaving the Lidcombe property in his Range Rover. Source: 7 News

Mehajer is currently facing criminal proceedings over two assault charges and court action on commercial business disputes.

NSW Police told Yahoo7 that the planned police operation is currently underway in Sydney’s south-west.

“A search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation,” she said.

More to come.

Back To Top