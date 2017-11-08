Police raid Salim Mehajer's Sydney home

Police have raided the Sydney home of former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer.

Mehajer was at the Lidcombe property when Auburn police officers and detectives arrived just after 9am and handed him the search warrant.

He was seen having a brief conversation with detectives before leaving the property in his Range Rover.

Seven News can reveal the raid is in relation to an ongoing police investigation regarding a car crash that Mehajer was involved in on his way to court in October.

.@nswpolice raiding the home of former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer. #7News pic.twitter.com/QWG8NjnBUV — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) November 8, 2017

Mehajer is currently facing criminal proceedings over two assault charges and court action on commercial business disputes.

NSW Police told Yahoo7 that the planned police operation is currently underway in Sydney’s south-west.

“A search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation,” she said.

More to come.