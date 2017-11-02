Teen fighting for life after stabbing at Blacktown shopping centre

News

Cruise ship death not suspicious, police
One teen allegedly stabbed another teen in the heart with a knife on Thursday at 2.20pm.

On video taken outside of Blacktown’s Westpoint Shopping Centre, the teen is seen clutching his chest and moaning in pain.

Witness Molly Nauer said there was “blood flowing everywhere”.

The teen moans in pain before receiving treatment. Source: 7 News

“It was pissing out blood,” she said.

Another witness, Rhiannon, said it appeared the pair were “fighting over nothing”.

“And the guy just pulled out the knife and stabbed him,” she said.

The young victim was rushed into a nearby medical centre as police locked down the centre of Blacktown.

Police established a crime scene in the heart of Blacktown. Source: 7 News

Careflight flew doctors in as paramedics raced onto the road.

NSW Ambulance’s Brian Parsell said the 17-year-old suffered a “single penetrating injury to the heart”.

Zaky Mallah, a man once convicted of threatening violence against law enforcement officials, helped police by snapping a photo of the man believed to be behind the attack.

The man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the chest. Source: 7 News

He said the teen ran in front of him waving a knife covered in blood.

“As I took out my phone to snap the scene he came towards me, I thought I was going to get stabbed you know but thank God he ran past me,” Mallah said.

The accused was tracked to a nearby home before he was arrested.

The pair had disagreements in the past. Source: 7 News

Friends say the two know each other well and that they’d had disagreements before but this time it ended with one of them fighting for life and the other in police custody.

Police are still trying to determine why the 17-year-old was attacked.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

The accused stabber is arrested. Source: 7 News

