Why this Sydney semi sold for a staggering $14.2 million

A Sydney family received a pleasant shock when their Watsons Bay semi-detached home sold for a staggering $14.2 million at auction, more than $4 million above its expected sale price.

The four-bedroom waterfront property hasn’t been on the market since 1927 and has been owned by the same family for the past 90 years.

With an outdated interior and “older-style kitchen”, photos from inside the property don’t necessarily reflect the lavish price tag.

The property has been owned by the same family for the past 90 years. Source: realestate.com.au

The living areas have not been renovated in some time. Source: realestate.com.au

However it wasn't the home's interior that drove up the price but the unique waterfront location, where properties are hard to come by.

"Now offered to market for the first time in 90 years, the potential to bring your dream home to life and recreate as a world-class architectural masterpiece is substantial," the ad states.

"It currently features a much-loved single level semi-detached cottage with garage, boatshed and steps from the garden right onto the sand at Camp Cove."

The auction opened at a $8.6 million but it didn’t take long for a relentless bidding war to begin.

“We knew it was a special position, we just didn’t how special it really was,” Bradfield Cleary agent Brenton Gadsby said.

The waterfront property has a wide sunroom that opens up onto to the beach. Source: realestate.com.au

17 Victoria Street boasts a "never to be built out view across the harbour". Source: realestate.com.au

Eight bidders saw the price quickly soar to $13 million before slowing down to $100,000 increments.

Exactly who held out for the 525 sqm block remains anonymous with the property purchased in a company name.

“The bidding was relentless and it was easy to see that the purchaser who bought it was going to buy it at any costs,” Mr Cooley said.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a generational home … they just don’t come up, so regardless of market conditions they’ll be well competed for.”

The deceased estate is in elite company too, sharing a fence with Westfield Corporation co-CEO Steven Lowy.

