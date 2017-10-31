NSW magistrate charged with child sex offences

A Sydney magistrate has been arrested and charged with child sex offences dating back three decades.

Graeme Curran has served more than 15 years on the bench, but in three weeks will face Sydney Local Court as the accused.

It’s alleged his behaviour occurred more than 30 years ago.

Magistrate Curran often presides over Burwood Court, but on Tuesday morning he met Sex Crimes detectives right next door at the police station.

The magistrate was charged with nine counts of indecently assaulting a boy from 1981 to 1983.

In his time as a magistrate he has overseen some high-profile cases.

Most recently he presided over Salim Mehajer's return to court in a civil law suit, where he told Mr Mehajer and Jason Tran they were living in a fool's paradise if they thought they were going to settle the case.

Now, Magistrate Curran will not see that case through with the Office of the Chief Magistrate confirmed he has been suspended pending the outcome of the charges against him.