Body found in stairwell of Sydney apartment block

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

A crime scene has been established after a man's body was found in the stairwell of an apartment block in Sydney's east.

A passer-by made the grisly discovery in a public area of the Malabar apartment block about 5am Saturday.

A man's body was found in the stairwell of an apartment block in Malabar, in Sydney's east. Picture: 7 News

Investigators are trying to determine if the man's death is suspicious.

"Police from Eastern Beaches Local Area Command were called to the block in Bilga Crescent about 5am, when the man’s body was found by a passer-by," NSW Police said in a statement.

Investigators say the body has not been identified and have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

The homicide squad has been called to investigate the grisly discovery. Picture: 7 News

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

