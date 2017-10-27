Man charged over car crash that killed his friend in Sydney

A man has been charged over a car crash which killed his friend on Sydney's M4 on Thursday morning.

Josh Bartley, 22, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, after the car slammed into a highway crash barrier and flipped at Eastern Creek.

Joseph Yarak died at the scene, while the driver and three other passengers were taken to Westmead Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver then underwent mandatory blood and urine tests.

"Officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit began investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash," NSW Police said in a statement.

The driver has been refused bail and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Friday.