Young driver's parents speak out after fatal Sydney crash

The parents of a young male driver have spoken out after a horror crash on Sydney's M4 that saw one dead and four seriously injured on Thursday morning.

A 21-year-old man died at the scene and four were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a barrier and rolled at the exit to the M7 at Wallgrove Road, Eastern Creek.

The 22-year-old male driver and three passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, with the driver expected to undergo mandatory testing.

The youngest survivor is a 15-year-old girl.

His parents said everyone involved is shattered.

"He's not holding up too good at the moment - they were all very good mates and it's going to be a hard time for them," Tracey Bartley said.

"It's just a hard time for everybody and we just take one step at a time to get through it."

The parents said the boys have all been friends for a very long time.

"They spend just about every day together so with not seeing their friend's, it's going to be very hard for them," she said.

Police say the injuries of the survivors are not considered life threatening.

What caused the crash is now under investigation.

The car was towed away from the scene and will be forensically examined for any mechanical issues.

The driver's father said his son told him the road was a "bit wet".

"They were coming around that bend, got a little bit wet then all of a sudden they're on their bloody roof and it all went on from there," he said.

"He said dad he said we weren't speeding, we weren't doing anything, we just come around that bend and all of a sudden, bang, we were on that roof."