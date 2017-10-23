News

Young bodyboarder, 20, killed after being knocked into rocks in rough surf

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Tributes have poured in for a young bodyboarder killed after being knocked into rocks by rough surf.

Dylan Carpenter, 20, got into trouble after losing his board surfing at Fingal Head on the NSW Far North Coast on Sunday at 11.30am.

He then attempted to climb onto the rocks but was knocked unconscious by a wave, police understand.

Dylan Carpenter, 20, got into trouble after losing his board the water at Fingal Head. Photo: Facebook

A search involving surf lifesavers followed and Mr Carpenter was pulled from the water just after 1.30pm.

Paramedics attempted CPR but he could not be revived.

His uncle, Scott Gemmell, remembered the young bodyboarder in a Facebook post.

A search involving surf lifesavers was started and Mr Carpenter was pulled from the water just after 1.30pm. Photo: 7 News

He said he was doing what he loved, surfing with mates, but it doesn't make the loss any easier.

"At the age of 20 you aren't supposed to leave this earth any time soon. For whatever reason your time came and it came too early," he wrote.

The tragedy occurred near where Ryan Martin, 30, lost his life while saving the life of a young girl in March 2016.

A report on the bodyboarder's death will be prepared for the Coroner.

A rescue boat was seen scouring the water on Sunday. Photo: 7 News

