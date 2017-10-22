Woman 'under the influence of ice' filmed terrorising Sydney train passengers

A woman has been filmed going on a bizarre rant at a train station in Sydney’s west while allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine.

In a video shared on Sydney Crime News Facebook page this week, the woman tries to talk with people boarding the carriage at Yennora.

She repeatedly asks, “What’s your name? What’s your number?” to the annoyance of commuters.

At the time she is filmed repeatedly jumping on and off the stationary carriage.

The woman then finds more passengers who she runs to and begins to ask them the same questions.

The woman is still holding up the train with her bizarre rant continuing when passengers finally had enough.

“Get off the train,” an angry passenger yells.

But the woman keeps running up and down the platform harassing people.

A spokesperson from NSW Police said officers "from Fairfield Local Area Command attended Yennora Railway Station just after 6pm on Monday 16 October 2017, and detained a woman who was then taken to hospital by NSW Ambulance paramedics".