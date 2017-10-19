High school students in wild mass brawl in front of shocked Sydney shoppers

Punches were thrown and furniture overturned as high school rivals slugged it out at a brief but violent brawl captured on mobile phone cameras at Penrith Plaza on Thursday.

Horrified shoppers watched as bare-knuckle blows were laid between up to 10 teenage boys, trading punches as others ducked for cover or rushed to join in.

The worst of the brawl lasted around 30 seconds, enough to leave several students with bloody noses, bruises and ripped clothing.

Witnesses say students from four different schools were involved.

Two local Catholic colleges and two state schools came to blows just after school finished, around 3.30pm.

Most were juniors in years 7 to 9.

As to what caused the all-in-brawl, no-one knows for certain but shocked onlookers said the fight started between two boys at first, then others joined in.

Around five security officers guards ran in to break up the fight and police were called to disperse the group.

No charges have been laid, but with the footage already going viral on social media, it's likely the students will have some explaining to do to parents and teachers.