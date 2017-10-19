High school students in wild mass brawl in front of shocked Sydney shoppers

News

Horrified shoppers watched as bare-knuckle blows were laid between up to 10 teenage boys, trading punches as others ducked for cover or rushed to join in.

A massive fight breaks out at Penrith Plaza. Source: 7 News

The worst of the brawl lasted around 30 seconds, enough to leave several students with bloody noses, bruises and ripped clothing.

Witnesses say students from four different schools were involved.

Two local Catholic colleges and two state schools came to blows just after school finished, around 3.30pm.

It's believed students from four different schools were involved. Source: 7 News

Most were juniors in years 7 to 9.

As to what caused the all-in-brawl, no-one knows for certain but shocked onlookers said the fight started between two boys at first, then others joined in.

Security guards and police dispersed the crowd. Source: 7 News

Around five security officers guards ran in to break up the fight and police were called to disperse the group.

No charges have been laid, but with the footage already going viral on social media, it's likely the students will have some explaining to do to parents and teachers.

