Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

'Lucky my 2yo didn't eat it': Woman finds plastic shaving in Coles cashews

Yahoo7 /

A Sydney mother has claimed to have found a sharp plastic shaving in a bag of cashew nuts from Coles.

Edyta Lynch said she found the "hazard" after purchasing the 400 gram bag of homebrand nuts at a NSW store.

Photos show a thick coil of plastic inside the bag of half eaten cashews.

A Sydney mother has claimed to have found a sharp plastic shaving in a bag of Coles cashews. Photo: Supplied

"I was lucky that my two-year-old didn't eat it," Ms Lynch told 7 News Online.

The bag of nuts had a use by date of March 7, 2018, and Ms Lynch said she has contacted Coles to let them know about the shaving.

Edyta Lynch said she found the "hazard" after purchasing the 400 gram bag of homebrand nuts. Photo: Supplied

"I've contact Coles via email, online product enquiries. I'm not sure what else to do about it," she said.

7 News Online has contacted Coles for comment.

The bag of nuts had a use by date of March 7, 2018. Photo: Supplied

