'Disgusting and embarrassing': Armed gang in violent muggings, hold ups in Sydney

7News Sydney

An armed gang is on the run after a series of violent muggings and hold-ups across Sydney.

Six people were targeted, with a German tourist now in hospital nursing a broken jaw and a fractured cheek after he was clubbed around the head and robbed.

“It is disgusting, it's embarrassing for us that someone comes here from another country and this happens to them within a day of being in Australia,” Acting Superintendent Sam Crisafulli said.

A 7-Eleven worker was another victim. He was threatened with a machete and hammer by the same gang during the rampage across six Sydney suburbs.

Police question a 7-Eleven worker who was threatened by the armed gang. Source: 7 News

The gang stole a Ford hatchback from West Pennant Hills and travelled to Parramatta, where they bashed a 39-year-old man and robbed him.

It was less than an hour later, at 3.10am, when they targeted two women and a man on Park Street in the city before hitting the German tourist 10 minutes later on Elizabeth Street in Surry Hills.

Finally, their rampage led them to the 7-Eleven on Glebe Point Road.

This German tourist was left nursing a broken jaw. Source: 7 News

Police were on their tail, but dangerous speeds forced them to stop the chase at Homebush West.

In the space of an hour the gang stole a laptop, a watch, phones, handbags, cigarettes, passports and cash.

Police say the level of violence displayed was way out of proportion for such petty thefts.

"Three or four males armed with weapons, really someone by themselves stands no chance, which is why this is such a cowardly attack,” Acting Supt Crisafulli said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

