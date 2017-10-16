News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Shocking moment school bus erupts in flames

Yahoo7 News /

A school bus has burst into flames just hours after dropping kids off at school in Newcastle on Monday morning.

0307_1800_vic_skateboard
1:33

Boy who is lucky to be alive after skateboard fall has a warning
0228_1800_ADL-Cali
0:19

Motorbike rider's lucky escape in spectacular Californian highway crash
0228_1800_nsw_biker
0:20

Motorbike rider miraculously survives crashing underneath moving semi-trailer
Australian Surfer Has Lucky Escape After Getting Caught in 'Death Zone' Off Portugal
0:59

Australian Surfer Has Lucky Escape After Getting Caught in 'Death Zone' Off Portugal
Tree Crashes Down on Playground as Children Play in Rare Roman Snow
1:36

Tree Crashes Down on Playground as Children Play in Rare Roman Snow
0224_1800_sa_family
0:33

Family escapes an exploding car
0416_1800_qld_ipswich
0:43

Driver almost hit by speeding, stolen car
0801_1800_sa_pilot
1:10

Ultralight pilot hailed a hero
0411_1800_qld_fishermen
0:20

Gold Coast fisherman near-miss with 70kg marlin
0807_jira_boy
0:26

Boy trapped as truck smashes into shop
Today's Top News Stories - June 26
1:16

Today's Top News Stories - June 26
1101_1800_PER-HomeInvasion
1:13

Perth boy forced to flee as robbers break in to home
 

The bus erupted into a four-wheeled inferno in the suburb of Thornton, but no children were on board about 8.45am.

Fire crews battle the blaze. Source: 7 News

One witness said the driver appeared to be stunned and needed to be helped off by a woman passing by.

“It was the most horrifying bang I’ve ever heard,” she said.

“Just a big ‘ka-boom’.”

Thankfully, no children were on board. Source: 7 News

The woman managed to help the bus driver get out safely after was smoke poured out.

“I suppose my training kicked in and thought we’ve got to get everyone off the bus but luckily there was no one on the bus – only the bus driver,” she said.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the bus erupted into a ball of fire. Source: 7 News

Another witness grabbed the bus’s fire extinguisher and helped tackle the flames until emergency crews arrived.

The burnt-out shell of the bus has been towed away to an investigations area, so fire inspectors can work out the cause of a near-tragedy.

Back To Top