Shocking moment school bus erupts in flames

A school bus has burst into flames just hours after dropping kids off at school in Newcastle on Monday morning.

The bus erupted into a four-wheeled inferno in the suburb of Thornton, but no children were on board about 8.45am.

One witness said the driver appeared to be stunned and needed to be helped off by a woman passing by.

“It was the most horrifying bang I’ve ever heard,” she said.

“Just a big ‘ka-boom’.”

The woman managed to help the bus driver get out safely after was smoke poured out.

“I suppose my training kicked in and thought we’ve got to get everyone off the bus but luckily there was no one on the bus – only the bus driver,” she said.

Another witness grabbed the bus’s fire extinguisher and helped tackle the flames until emergency crews arrived.

The burnt-out shell of the bus has been towed away to an investigations area, so fire inspectors can work out the cause of a near-tragedy.