Young child run over by a van in Sydney

Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
The three-year-old is said to be critically injured.

The accident happened on a driveway in a quiet cul-de-sac in Ryde on Saturday afternoon.

The boy was hit by a van in a driveway. Source: 7 News

Paramedics, assisted by doctors from the Careflight rescue helicopter service, treated the child on the driveway, desperately trying to stabilise him.

A man who was visibly in distress was being care for by police, who are now trying to work out how the accident happened.

Police are investigating the incident. Source: 7 News

They've been speaking to witnesses.

The boy was transported to Westmead Children's Hospital.

The van's driver, a man in his 60s, is undergoing mandatory testing.

Witnesses of the incident are urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

