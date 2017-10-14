Young child run over by a van in Sydney

A young child has been run over by a van in Ryde, Sydney.

The three-year-old is said to be critically injured.

The accident happened on a driveway in a quiet cul-de-sac in Ryde on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics, assisted by doctors from the Careflight rescue helicopter service, treated the child on the driveway, desperately trying to stabilise him.

A man who was visibly in distress was being care for by police, who are now trying to work out how the accident happened.

They've been speaking to witnesses.

The boy was transported to Westmead Children's Hospital.

The van's driver, a man in his 60s, is undergoing mandatory testing.

Witnesses of the incident are urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.