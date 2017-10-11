Driver jailed for dragging Sydney police officer along road, then claiming he 'wasn't there'

A man has been jailed for two years for jumping into the driver's seat of a car and dragging a police officer along a Western Sydney road.

The dangerous act down a St Marys street was caught on camera and played in court on Wednesday.

The mobile phone vision of a Mitsubishi dragging a plain-clothed officer down the suburban street helped lead to a conviction.

Jared Rose, 20, was in the passenger seat of the car when two under-cover officers stopped the car in January.

With the driver arrested over an outstanding warrant, Rose suddenly leapt behind the wheel and sped off, dragging an officer with him.

Rose had not been punished for earlier crimes he had committed.

On Wednesday Magistrate Stephen Corry determined that jail time was the only way he would learn, saying he had been "running wild" for four years.

"The juvenile justice system does them no favours at all," he said.

Rose pleaded not guilty, claiming he was not there.

Aside from the mobile phone vision, the Magistrate said his decision to convict was largely based on the testimony of the two police officers involved, who were able to identify Mr Rose at the scene.

Rose has been in custody since the incident and will be eligible for parole in three months.