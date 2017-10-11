News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Weet-Bix shuns Smith as sponsors wait for answers
Where's the 'Weet-Bix Kid'? Steve Smith vanishes from sponsor's website

Driver jailed for dragging Sydney police officer along road, then claiming he 'wasn't there'

Tom Sacre
7News Sydney /

A man has been jailed for two years for jumping into the driver's seat of a car and dragging a police officer along a Western Sydney road.

Protesters Target Wellington Oil and Gas Exploration Conference
0:35

Protesters Target Wellington Oil and Gas Exploration Conference
Police seek stolen alpaca in New Zealand
0:19

Police seek stolen alpaca in New Zealand
Police release old photographs of criminals
0:51

Police release old photographs of criminals
Parents leave kids home alone in 'deplorable' conditions while they go on holiday
0:24

Parents leave kids home alone in 'deplorable' conditions while they go on holiday
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:27

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company
1:37

SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
South African Police Pay Musical Tribute Ahead of Colleague's Memorial Service
1:51

South African Police Pay Musical Tribute Ahead of Colleague's Memorial Service
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
Trump rips Sessions' 'DISGRACEFUL' decision on probe of alleged FISA abuses
1:20

Trump rips Sessions' 'DISGRACEFUL' decision on probe of alleged FISA abuses
Law Enforcement On Hand to Greet Returning Parkland Students
0:25

Law Enforcement On Hand to Greet Returning Parkland Students
 

The dangerous act down a St Marys street was caught on camera and played in court on Wednesday.

The mobile phone vision of a Mitsubishi dragging a plain-clothed officer down the suburban street helped lead to a conviction.

This footage led to a conviction. Source: 7 News

Two plain clothes officers had tried to stop the car when the driver sped off. Source: 7 News

Jared Rose, 20, was in the passenger seat of the car when two under-cover officers stopped the car in January.

With the driver arrested over an outstanding warrant, Rose suddenly leapt behind the wheel and sped off, dragging an officer with him.

Jared Rose, 20, has been jailed for two years. Source: 7 News

Rose had not been punished for earlier crimes he had committed.

On Wednesday Magistrate Stephen Corry determined that jail time was the only way he would learn, saying he had been "running wild" for four years.

The Magistrate said Jared Rose had been "running wild" for years. Source: 7 News

"The juvenile justice system does them no favours at all," he said.

Rose pleaded not guilty, claiming he was not there.

Aside from the mobile phone vision, the Magistrate said his decision to convict was largely based on the testimony of the two police officers involved, who were able to identify Mr Rose at the scene.

The two police officers were able to identify Mr Rose at the scene. Source: 7 News

Rose has been in custody since the incident and will be eligible for parole in three months.

Back To Top