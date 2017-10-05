Quick-thinking brother saves driver trapped behind the wheel in horrific car fire

News

Robert Smith was driving along the M1 near Ourimbah about 10pm on Wednesday night when his vehicle erupted in flames.

Quick-thinking brother Jade managed to free Robert, who had become trapped behind the wheel, with just seconds to spare.

Robert remains in hospital with burns to 20 per cent of his body. Source: 7 News

"If it wasn't for my brother, I wouldn't be here," Robert said.

He remains at Royal North Shore Hospital recovering from serious burns to 20 per cent of his body, including his face.

His emotional brother has recalled the horrifying moment a loud bang under the driver's seat caused the car to go up in flames.

"When he was saying 'I'm stuck, I'm stuck, get me out'... I was trying to ... ummm.. that was pretty bad," he said.

The car erupted into a huge fireball in a matter of seconds. Source: 7 News

Soon after the explosion, Robert's hands became glued to the steering wheel, forcing his brother to take control and pull up the handbrake.

"By this time, the flame was all on the back of his legs and I was trying to get it off his chest," Jade said.

Half a dozen passersby pulled up to help, rushing to find water for the severe burns Robert had suffered.

Despite his injuries, Robert remains in high spirits on his road to recovery, thankful that the freak accident didn't cost him his life.

"I keep thinking I'm alive, and I can't complain about that," he said.

