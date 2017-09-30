News

'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Price of 1400 prescription medications slashed

Samantha Brett
Samantha Brett
Yahoo7 News /

Changes to the way medicine prices are monitored will see the cost of more than 1400 drugs slashed from tomorrow.

Some of the biggest selling pills, including treatment for cholesterol and breast cancer, are set to fall dramatically, saving customers millions of dollars.

But looking after your health doesn't have to be a burden on the bank balance for much longer.

Some of the biggest selling pills, including treatment for cholesterol and breast cancer, are set to fall dramatically, saving customers millions of dollars. Picture: 7 News

From Sunday, hundreds of prescriptions will have their prices slashed thanks to the government's new price disclosure process that monitors the discounts chemists receive on medicine prices.

For Australians like Daniella Robb, the price drop will significantly ease the financial pressure of purchasing prescription medications.

Ms Robb spends hundreds of dollars every year in tablets for blood pressure, cholesterol, anti-depressants and diabetes.

The changes will mean huge savings for customers like Daniella Robb. Picture: 7 News

"That will make a difference, and I know some people won't think its much, but I do, every bit counts," she told 7 News.

Under the new price scheme, cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor will be reduced by 52 cents, contraceptive pill Levlen will be discounted by $1.59 per pack and Zovirax, use to treat cold sores, will be slashed by $3.17.

Tamoxifen for breast cancer will fall by $3.50, the cancer drug Capecitabine will be cut by $6.26, and Diflucan to treat fungal infections will drop by a whopping 17 per cent.

The contraceptive pill Levlen will be $1.59 cheaper, and the cancer drug Capecitabine will cost $6.26 less. Pictures: 7 News

Paul Cross of Pharma Dispatch said the price drop would be welcome news for many customers.

"Millions of Australians suffer from really common conditions like high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes and what this means is their medicines are going to be cheaper.

The new prices means big savings. More than $500 million will be saved for patients and taxpayers over the next four years.

Those with chronic illnesses will benefit the most, helping Australian families put savings to other use.

