Nude jogger at Sydney Olympic Park pleads guilty to obscene exposure

A man caught exercising in the nude at Sydney Olympic Park has pleaded guilty to obscene exposure.

Stojan Karlusic, 42, told the court he thought working out naked in the middle of winter would help boost his immune system.

Park rangers found him stark naked on a chilly June evening with just his running shoes on and a plastic bag to cover his genitals.

He kept his kit on as he fronted Burwood Local Court.

Court papers confirm that when rangers asked him what he was doing,he said: “I’m sorry. It was me exercising naked - just a silly prank."

While it was the first time being caught, Mr Karlusic admitted to police it's not the first time he'd done it.

Only two nights earlier he was walking through the parklands when he decided to test out the theory he'd read online.

He started removing his clothing but told police he wasn't going to take off everything he was wearing.

Then at one point he decided he needed to push himself and that is when he removed his underwear.

He’ll be sentenced in a month.