How alleged hit and run driver ‘tried to cover up accident’, court told

Yahoo7 News

A man charged over the fatal hit-and-run of a western Sydney teenager tried to fix the damage to his ute to cover up the accident, a court has been told.

Seng Hong Mam, 36, shouldn’t have been behind the wheel.

A court heard the driver was on a suspended licence when he allegedly crashed into 19-year-old Natasha Gadd who was then left to die on the side of the road in Milperra, in western Sydney.

Police searched for the owner of a white ute and found it parked at a factory in Sydney’s inner west.

Police allege Seng Hong Mam knew he'd hit Natasha. Source: 7 News

Natasha was killed on the side of a Milperra road. Source: 7 News

NSW Police arrested the 36-year-old and allege Mam knew he’d hit Natasha and returned to the scene 11 minutes later only to drive off again.

"If you do hit someone you are obliged to stop and you're obliged to render assistance,” Detective Inspector Katie Orr said.

Despite the pleas from family and police Mam didn't to come forward.

So on Tuesday night officers came for him at his mother's home.

Although Mam applied for bail the magistrate was quick to deny it – citing his extensive criminal record and evidence he took steps to fix the damage to his ute, to cover up his alleged involvement in the crash.

Police used the serial number on the side of a mirror Mam lost in the crash to track him down.

The knowledge Mam had been arrested provided some comfort for the Gadd family.

"She shouldn't have died on the side of the road like a dying dog. She was a human, loved by everyone who knew her,” Natasha’s grandmother Jennifer said.

Police tracked Mam down using a mirror recovered from the crash. Source: 7 News

"We can actually focus on you know, going forward with the funeral for Tasha.

"I love her with all my heart I always will but nothing will ever bring her back.”

Mam is back in court in November.

