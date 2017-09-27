News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire
'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire

Teen fighting for life after being struck down by deadly flu

Yahoo7 News /

A Newcastle teenager is fighting for life after he became the latest victim to be struck down by Australia’s deadly flu season.

0403_1800_SYD-Maccas
1:45

Alleged 'hamburglar' denies he stole from Sydney Maccas
0403_1800_SYD-DrugDrivers
1:40

NSW government divided on merit of drug-driving tests
0403_1800_SYD-Pedo
1:46

New laws to preserve right of confessional confidentiality
0403_1800_SYD-Greens
2:01

Greens propose mortgages through the RBA
0402_1800_SYD-Shark
0:27

Police officers’ close call with a great white shark
0402_1800_SYD-Dogs
1:46

Animals battle it out for ultimate prize at Royal Easter Show
0402_1800_SYD-Russia
1:54

Travellers warned not to go to Russia
0402_1800_SYD-EasterShowFight
0:32

Fight breaks out between patron and woman dressed as zombie at Royal Easter Show
0402_1800_SYD-AmmoFire
1:36

Firefighters use ballistics shields to battle ammunition fire
0402_1800_SYD-PlaneCrash
1:58

Woman injured after light plane crash in Sydney
0401_1800_SYD-AprilFools
1:44

April Fool’s Day pranks from around the world
0401_1800_SYD-Childcare
1:44

New childcare centre aims to make returning to work easier for mums
 

Nathan Brown has been placed in a medically induced coma after his organs began to shut down three weeks ago.

Described by his uncle as an “extremely sick young man”, the 19-year-old fell victim to Influenza A strain as well as acute pneumonia.

“His lungs have collapsed and his kidneys have stopped working,” Peter Brown wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Nathan Brown has been an induced coma for the past three weeks. Source: GoFundMe

“It is going to be a very long and tough recovery for Natto once he beats this incepid illness.

“He will not be able to work for many months and his rehabilitation and ongoing medical expenses will be substantial.

More than $6,000 has been raised by 128 people in the past week.

News of the teenager's fight for life comes just one day after ACT mother-of-two, Jennifer Thew lost her life after battling the flu for the past week.

The Canberra woman worked as a medical receptionist and had been vaccinated against the flu.

Ms Thew died from respiratory distress syndrome. Source: Facebook

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family by GDANCE, an organisation Ms Thew was a member of.

"Estella Thew is one of our beautiful students in Primary," the page reads.

"Her mother Jen, was a cherished member of the GDANCE community and recently passed away unexpectedly due to complications from influenza."

More than 137,500 cases of flu have been reported so far this year including a record breaking 30,000 cases in August.

Back To Top