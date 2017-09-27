Teen fighting for life after being struck down by deadly flu

A Newcastle teenager is fighting for life after he became the latest victim to be struck down by Australia’s deadly flu season.

Nathan Brown has been placed in a medically induced coma after his organs began to shut down three weeks ago.

Described by his uncle as an “extremely sick young man”, the 19-year-old fell victim to Influenza A strain as well as acute pneumonia.

“His lungs have collapsed and his kidneys have stopped working,” Peter Brown wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“It is going to be a very long and tough recovery for Natto once he beats this incepid illness.

“He will not be able to work for many months and his rehabilitation and ongoing medical expenses will be substantial.

More than $6,000 has been raised by 128 people in the past week.

News of the teenager's fight for life comes just one day after ACT mother-of-two, Jennifer Thew lost her life after battling the flu for the past week.

The Canberra woman worked as a medical receptionist and had been vaccinated against the flu.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family by GDANCE, an organisation Ms Thew was a member of.

"Estella Thew is one of our beautiful students in Primary," the page reads.

"Her mother Jen, was a cherished member of the GDANCE community and recently passed away unexpectedly due to complications from influenza."

More than 137,500 cases of flu have been reported so far this year including a record breaking 30,000 cases in August.