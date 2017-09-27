'Humiliated’ Sydney woman files sexual discrimination claim after photo used on 'smutty' poster

A Sydney Water employee said she was willing to be the poster girl for a workplace safety campaign – but that was before she was turned into a “laughing stock” by a “smutty” slogan.

Reem Yelda filed a sexual discrimination claim against the company she has worked at for 12 years after she agreed to have her photo taken as part of the “Safe Spine” campaign in 2016.

When she struck a pose in her high vis outfit, Ms Yelda had no idea she would be placed under the slogan “Feel great – lubricate”.

The 39-year-old said she went into shock when she first heard about the posters that saw her become the “laughing stock” of her workplace.

“I was absolutely humiliated – it is a very male-dominated workplace and I felt like I had been turned into the punch line of a dirty joke,” Ms Yelda said.

“I strived to be respected and taken seriously in the workplace, but overnight I became ‘that woman from the poster’, a smutty joke.

“Sexual discrimination like this happens in workplaces every day and enough is enough."

Ms Yelda has lodged a complaint with the NSW Anti-Discrimination Board, alleging sex discrimination and sexual harassment against Sydney Water and sub-contractor Vitality Works.

“There are a thousand slogans they could have used that would not have humiliated me,” she added.

“Nobody deserves to be made into a laughing stock and sexualised in their workplace…I wouldn’t wish the shame, humiliation and anxiety I have experienced on anyone else,” she added.

Ms Yelda's lawyer, Aron Neilson from Slater and Gordon, said it is unbelievable that someone could look at this poster and fail to see its harmful sexual connotations.

“Ms Yelda agreed to be part of this campaign because she wanted to help create a safe work environment,” Mr Neilson said.

“She trusted this would be respectfully handled, but instead, she became the laughing stock of her workplace."

7 News Online has contacted Sydney Water for comment.