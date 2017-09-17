News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Bus driver allegedly over the limit when he slammed into homes 'picking up festivalgoers'

7News Sydney /

The 61-year-old bus driver who was allegedly four times the legal limit when he smashed into two Sydney homes was on his way to pick up a group of young people.

Texas bus driver saves students from Tornado
0:44

Texas bus driver saves students from Tornado
Drink driver has been jailed
1:51

Drink driver has been jailed
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
0302_1600_nat_flooding
2:41

Flash flooding for north Queensland
Abortion to be illegal? Mike Pence’s prediction enrages Newsroom readers
1:47

Abortion to be illegal? Mike Pence’s prediction enrages Newsroom readers
0227_0500_nat_collision
0:26

Man hit and killed in a three-car collision
President Xi’s power play sparks a backlash in China
1:09

President Xi’s power play sparks a backlash in China
0226_1800_qld_bus
0:20

Driver sacked for leaving girl on bus files unfair dismissal claim
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
2:06

Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
0117_sun_drunk
0:24

Brisbane boardwalk drunk driver charged
Heavy Police Presence as Kim Jong Nam Murder Accused Revisit Malaysia Airport
0:56

Heavy Police Presence as Kim Jong-Nam Murder Accused Revisit Malaysia Airport
 

Belrose man Philip Henson was allegedly at the wheel of the bus that it ploughed through two North Ryde properties on Saturday.

Police say he blew .2 when breath-tested – four times the legal alcohol limit – but they are awaiting the result of blood tests before he can be charged.

Philip Henson (inset) was allegedly behind the wheel of the bus that crashed into two homes. Source: 7 News

Fire and Rescue said the homes were now 'uninhabitable'. Source: 7 News

A woman who was with Mr Henson on Sunday refused to comment on the allegation.

The privately owned charter company has suspended the driver pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Mr Henson didn't suffer any physical injuries but two women in one of the houses were lucky to escape with just a few scratches.

The bus hit two Sydney homes. Source: 7 News

No one else was on board the bus at the time of the accident but a few minutes later and it would have been a different story.

Seven News understands the driver was about to pick up partygoers heading to the Defqon music festival at Penrith.

The damaged homes remain taped of, at risk of structural collapse and possibly containing asbestos.

Neighbouring residents who saw the driver say he was clearly in shock.

Back To Top