Bus driver allegedly over the limit when he slammed into homes 'picking up festivalgoers'

The 61-year-old bus driver who was allegedly four times the legal limit when he smashed into two Sydney homes was on his way to pick up a group of young people.

Belrose man Philip Henson was allegedly at the wheel of the bus that it ploughed through two North Ryde properties on Saturday.

Police say he blew .2 when breath-tested – four times the legal alcohol limit – but they are awaiting the result of blood tests before he can be charged.

A woman who was with Mr Henson on Sunday refused to comment on the allegation.

The privately owned charter company has suspended the driver pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Mr Henson didn't suffer any physical injuries but two women in one of the houses were lucky to escape with just a few scratches.

No one else was on board the bus at the time of the accident but a few minutes later and it would have been a different story.

Seven News understands the driver was about to pick up partygoers heading to the Defqon music festival at Penrith.

The damaged homes remain taped of, at risk of structural collapse and possibly containing asbestos.

Neighbouring residents who saw the driver say he was clearly in shock.