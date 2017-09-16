'He's just only in a lot of pain': Manhunt after McDonald's manager hit in head with axe

Police are hunting for a man who attacked a McDonalds manager with an axe in Sydney’s west.

The 19-year-old victim was working at the Croydon restaurant when a man struck him in the back of the head with the blunt side of the axe just after midnight Saturday.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but his mother Cindy Gamboa told Seven News he's in shock.

“I'm just really grateful that he's not badly hurt and he's doing well at the moment,” Ms Gamboa said.

“He's just only in a lot of pain.”

It's believed the manager had argued with the attacker earlier in the evening before the man left the store and returned with the weapon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.