'He's just only in a lot of pain': Manhunt after McDonald's manager hit in head with axe

'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire

The 19-year-old victim was working at the Croydon restaurant when a man struck him in the back of the head with the blunt side of the axe just after midnight Saturday.

The manager took an axe to the head in Sydney's west. SourceL 7 News

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but his mother Cindy Gamboa told Seven News he's in shock.

“I'm just really grateful that he's not badly hurt and he's doing well at the moment,” Ms Gamboa said.

The 19-year-old is recovering in hospital. Source: 7 News

“He's just only in a lot of pain.”

It's believed the manager had argued with the attacker earlier in the evening before the man left the store and returned with the weapon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

