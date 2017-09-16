Teen attacked with axe at Sydney McDonald's

A teenage McDonald’s employee has been hospitalised after he was attacked with an axe in Sydney’s inner west.

Police were called to a fast food restaurant on Parramatta Road just after 12.30am on Saturday following reports of an assault.

They were told a 19-year-old employee, who was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, was confronted by a man with an axe before being assaulted. The man then left the store.

A witness said her friend saw the man, described as Pacific Island in appearance, running away wearing a mask.

“She was like ‘Someone ran away with an axe and a mask’ and I was like ‘What are you talking about?’” she said.

“And then she parked we walked in and someone did get stabbed with an axe.”

According to Sky News, the attacker had been involved in a dispute with staff earlier and returned with an axe.

The teen has since been released from hospital after being transported in a stable condition.

Police are still searching for the man.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page.