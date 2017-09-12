News

fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

'They're not children': Mel McLaughlin says NRL not to blame for players' attitudes towards women

Yahoo7 News /

As the NRL faces fresh criticism over player attitudes towards women, 7 News sports presenter Mel McLaughlin says the 'pack mentality' of some players contributes to the problem the league is working hard to overcome.

Former Penthouse Pet Belinda Medlyn has told of group sex sessions with players in an interview with News Corp, leading to suggestions the game continues to have a cultural problem in how its players perceive women.

Ms Medlyn started a relationship with New Zealand Warriors player Bodene Thompson over a series of messages on Instagram that cultivated secret group sex sessions with other players.

After falling pregnant with Thompson’s child, the former model accused NRL players of acting like “rock stars who can do what they want until it goes wrong”.

McLaughlin told Sunrise the NRL does do a lot of work on players' attitudes towards women but it is an ongoing problem.

Warriors player Bodene Thompson. Mel McLaughlin, right, says a pack mentality exists among some players.

Belinda Medlyn claims she and Warriors player Bodene Thompson participated in group sex sessions. Source: Linkedin

"For me, I probably saw at school the untouchable attitude, but it's a two-way street.

"The pack mentatlity isn't great, but it's certainly not all players.'

McLaughlin said the NRL would be wondering what else it can do.

“They’re not children," she said.

"How hard is it to respect women?”

Thompson said the NRL players acted like rock stars and took no responsibility for their actions. Source: Penthouse

Melbourne radio personality Justin Smith shared McLaughlin's opinion saying the players' language and attitude towards women is simply unacceptable.

“It makes me absolutely sick,” he told Sunrise.

“If that’s what comes to the surface and to the media, what the hell is going on in these locker room.”

