Police swoop on man in the middle of Parramatta amid pedophile sting

Police grabbed a man allegedly holding a large knife in a dramatic arrest in the middle of Parramatta before shocked pedestrians.

After a short struggle he was forced to sit down onto a concrete block on Church Street as detectives explained he'd been caught in a sting operation targeting suspected pedophiles.

Parramatta Mall was bustling on Thursday morning, with witness Luana Barrett telling 7 News how quickly the arrest played out as plain-clothed police closed in from all directions.

“I think he was really shocked this morning,” the mother told 7 News.

“But to see him look like that, to see to that 'my world is crumbling down around me’ look, was pretty good.”

The 31-year-old from the Hunter Region was charged and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

He will face charges of use carriage service to procure persons under 16 as part of an ongoing investigation by detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad.

Police will allege that in July officers attached to Strike Force Trawler posed a 14-year-old girl and began engaging online with a man from the Hunter Region.

Officers searched the man and his backpack, allegedly seizing a large knife and a mobile phone.