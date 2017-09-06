Local elections turn ugly as attack ads smear former Sydney councillors

Many will have to head to the polls this weekend to vote in long-awaited council elections across New South Wales.

But the spotlight will be on four men linked to disgraced former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mahajer, all hoping for a second chance at power.

A flyer delivered to homes in Auburn falsely smears former councillors who stood up to Mehajer and the former mayor, Ronney Oueik.

"This flyer was being put in the letterbox by someone who was also letterboxing the Liberal flyer," Cumberland Council candidate Irene Simms said.

"It doesn't say it's authorised or who it's authorised by."

The Electoral Commission is investigating while no other candidates have been similarly targeted.

"If that is electioneering material, there are rules that apply to what you can say and how you can say it," Local Government minister Gabrielle Upton said.

There are 46 council elections being held across NSW this Saturday.

That includes the 20 new councils that merged last year.

There are 2,791,990 people eligible to vote in the polls, which will cost an estimated $27 million.

The fine for not voting is $55, so people who will be away or working on Saturday are getting in early at pre-polling stations.

There are 61 candidates hoping to become a mayor in these elections, including high-profile former Federal minister Philip Ruddock.

After 43 years in Canberra, the former immigration minister wants to be the Mayor of Hornsby.

"In New South Wales the government is wanting to accommodate larger population numbers,” Mr Ruddock said.

“I've got no problem with that, but I think it needs to be where people are close to transport.”