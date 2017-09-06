News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Local elections turn ugly as attack ads smear former Sydney councillors

Bryan Seymour
7News Sydney /

Many will have to head to the polls this weekend to vote in long-awaited council elections across New South Wales.

0323_1800_SYD-Netball
1:36

Promised indoor sports centre likely to fall through because of big stadium spend
0323_1800_SYD-Cannabis
1:37

Father with sick daughters faces court for growing cannabis
0323_1800_SYD-Bolton
0:25

Donald Trump fires National Security Advisor
0323_1800_SYD-NBN
1:32

NBN finally responds to long list of connection faults
0323_1800_SYD-RoyalShow
1:58

Rain doesn't deter crowds from first day of Easter Show
0323_1800_SYD-Boat
1:35

Party boat run aground slammed by residents as an eyesore
0323_1800_SYD-TradeWar
2:55

President Trump sends markets tumbling as trade war begins with China
0323_1800_SYD-FireTathtra
1:37

Fire victim's heartbreak at losing home after pressing the wrong insurance button
0323_1800_SYD-EscapedPrisoner
1:31

Man escapes custody moments before court appearance
0323_1800_SYD-Boyd
1:48

Man called an 'evil narcissist' by his own son jailed for 33 years 
0323_1800_SYD-Obama
2:29

Police motorcycles guide Barack Obama to Sydney hotel
0323_1800_SYD-Metro
1:59

20 minute train service from Parramatta to Sydney
 

But the spotlight will be on four men linked to disgraced former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mahajer, all hoping for a second chance at power.

A flyer delivered to homes in Auburn falsely smears former councillors who stood up to Mehajer and the former mayor, Ronney Oueik.

A flyer delivered to Auburn residents falsely smear former councillors who stood up to Salim Mehajer. Source: 7 News

"This flyer was being put in the letterbox by someone who was also letterboxing the Liberal flyer," Cumberland Council candidate Irene Simms said.

"It doesn't say it's authorised or who it's authorised by."

The Electoral Commission is investigating while no other candidates have been similarly targeted.

"If that is electioneering material, there are rules that apply to what you can say and how you can say it," Local Government minister Gabrielle Upton said.

"There are rules that apply to what you can say," Gabrielle Upton said.

There are 46 council elections being held across NSW this Saturday.

That includes the 20 new councils that merged last year.

There are 2,791,990 people eligible to vote in the polls, which will cost an estimated $27 million.

There will be 46 council elections across New South Wales on Saturday. Source: 7 News

The fine for not voting is $55, so people who will be away or working on Saturday are getting in early at pre-polling stations.

There are 61 candidates hoping to become a mayor in these elections, including high-profile former Federal minister Philip Ruddock.

Philip Ruddock wants to become Mayor of Hornsby. Source: 7 News

After 43 years in Canberra, the former immigration minister wants to be the Mayor of Hornsby.

"In New South Wales the government is wanting to accommodate larger population numbers,” Mr Ruddock said.

“I've got no problem with that, but I think it needs to be where people are close to transport.”

Back To Top