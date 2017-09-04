News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Teen with 'flu' died suddenly after sent home from hospital 'unable to walk', inquest hears

7News /

A 13-year-old boy with flu-like symptoms couldn't walk when he was discharged from a Sydney hospital and suddenly died half a day later, a NSW coronial inquest has heard.

0323_1800_sa_safety
1:28

Royal Adelaide Hospital safety fears
0307_1800_wa_explosion
0:55

Man injured in workplace explosion
0306_0500_nat_stabbing
0:25

Sydney stabbing attack
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0302_1800_ADL-Arson
1:36

Pregnant mum held up on way to hospital by arson attack
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_sun_weather
3:04

It's not too early for giant champagne, is it Sam Mac?
0301_1130_nat_stabbing
0:25

Sydney stabbing murder
0301_0500_nat_stabbing
0:25

Fatal Sydney stabbing
0226_0500_nat_hospital
2:39

Melbourne hospital staff release horrifying video of emergency room violence
0226_sun_video
3:54

Royal Melbourne Hospital video shines light on ER employee abuse
0225_1800_vic_crash
1:32

Two men in hospital after shocking head-on collision
 

Hours after leaving Concord Hospital on August 10, 2014, Carey Alexander's worried parents took him to Westmead Children's Hospital where he died from cardiac arrest, counsel assisting Maria Gerace told the Glebe Coroners Court on Monday.

An autopsy indicated the normally healthy and active teen likely died from viral myocarditis, she said.

The teen likely died of viral myocarditis. Source: 7 News

The court heard the Year 8 student fainted during his seven hours at Concord Hospital on the night of August 9.

The boy died when he was brought to the children's hospital hospital at Westmead's emergency department. Photo: Google Maps


Nurse Amanda Jacobs said she was walking past the toilets at about 9pm when she heard a "thump".

She said she opened the door and saw the teen on the ground against a garbage bin.

Carey had flu-like symptoms and could not walk when he was discharged from Concord Hospital. Source: 7 News

She estimated he lost consciousness for 30 to 60 seconds.

But the teen's father thought he was out for about five minutes, Ms Gerace said.

A doctor, who diagnosed the teen with a viral infection, says he was alert, conscious and feeling better before he was discharged at about 2.30am on August 10, she said.

Yet Ms Gerace said when Carey left the hospital "he was not able to walk".

He was given a wheelchair to get from the hospital to the car, she said.

At home the teen's father "had to carry him into the house," she said.

The boy was no able to walk when sent home from the Concord Hospital, his father said. Photo: AAP/Stock


By 7am the teen's hand was purple/red in colour and he complained of sharp pains in his foot.

He was taken to the emergency department of Westmead Children's Hospital later that morning where he suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead.

The boy suffered a cardiac arrest at Westmead Hospital and died. Source: 7 News

The inquest continues before Magistrate Liz Ryan.

Back To Top