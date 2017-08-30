Off-duty officer hailed a true blue hero after house fire rescue

News

Ashlea Brown
Ashlea Brown
7News Sydney /

An off-duty police officer is being hailed as a true-blue Aussie hero after he helped rescue an elderly couple from a Sydney house fire.

Still in his thongs and footy shorts, Chief Inspector Brenton Charlton kicked in the couple's door and ran into the flames after alerting others to the fire.

Brenton Charlton is being hailed a hero after rescuing an elderly couple from a Sydney house fire. Source: 7 News

The brave rescuer will now be recommended for a bravery award.

Inside the Sydnenham house is a blackened mess - but thankfully no lives were lost.

Chief Inspector Charlton was driving to work when he spotted smoke coming from the house.

The off-duty officer was wearing thongs and a pair of Penrith Panthers shorts. Source: 7 News

In his Penrith Panthers shorts and thongs, he knocked the door in and dragged the 84-year-old woman to safety.

At the back of the house, her husband was in serious danger.

"I saw him try to go back into the house and I just noticed his clothing starting to catch alight, so then I just hosed him down," neighbour Mark Baldwin said.

The inside of the house is now a blackened mess. Source: 7 News

Then a third man, tradie Stephen Tucker, jumped in to help.

"We just dragged him," Mr Tucker said.

"He was walking, then his legs just gave way."

Fire and Rescue teams arrive at the scene. Source: 7 News

A nurse who was jogging by also stopped to treat the pair, who are now recovering in hospital.

A bar heater is believed to have caused the blaze.

A stack of items stored in the kitchen and at the back of the property fuelled the fire and it quickly spread through the roof.

Just moments after the 84-year-old woman was saved, part of the ceiling collapsed. Source: 7 News

Just moments after the woman was saved, part of the ceiling collapsed.

"I don't want to use the old cliché's about, you know, ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances," said Chief Inspector Charlton, who is a Rescue and Bomb Disposal Squad commander.

"It's just an action that had to be taken."

"It's just an action that needed to be taken," the brave rescuer said. Source: 7 News.

