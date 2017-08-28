Man charged over bag snatch that left 94 year old woman with fractured skull

NSW Police have charged a man over an alleged bag snatch that left a 94-year-old woman with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

Tamara Rasumovsky is in a serious condition at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital after trying to fend off her alleged attacker.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with various offences over the alleged incident, which happened on Sunday morning around 11am in Ashfield.

Witnesses said the elderly woman clung on to her handbag and the man ran off but not before pushing her to the ground.

She hit her head on the pavement and was rushed to hospital.

"The man can only be described as a coward," Acting Superintendent Brandan Searson said.

"It was a particularly heinous act committed on a vulnerable and elderly member of our community."

The man was refused bail during a hearing at Burwood Local Court on Monday.