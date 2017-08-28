News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Two bodies found on Bribie Island in Qld (clone 39615603)
Bodies of man and woman found washed up on Qld beach

Man charged over bag snatch that left 94 year old woman with fractured skull

Yahoo7 News /

NSW Police have charged a man over an alleged bag snatch that left a 94-year-old woman with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

0324_sun_news
7:36

News Headlines: Saturday 24 March
0413_0500_sun_newsbreak
3:42

News break - April 13
0324_1800_nat_newsbreak
7:33

News Break - March 24
0323_0500_nat_newsbreak
13:00

News Break - March 23
0323_sun_news
13:58

News Headlines: Friday 23 March
Snowball Fight Breaks Out at National Mall
0:33

Snowball Fight Breaks Out at National Mall
0306_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:48

News Break- March 6
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_sun_news
6:02

News Headlines: Sunday 4 March
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0304_0700_nat_newsbreak
5:46

Newsbreak - March 4
 

Tamara Rasumovsky is in a serious condition at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital after trying to fend off her alleged attacker.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with various offences over the alleged incident, which happened on Sunday morning around 11am in Ashfield.

Tamara Rasumovsky is in hospital with a fractured skull after a bag snatch in Sydney. Source: Supplied.

Witnesses said the elderly woman clung on to her handbag and the man ran off but not before pushing her to the ground.

She hit her head on the pavement and was rushed to hospital.

"The man can only be described as a coward," Acting Superintendent Brandan Searson said.

"It was a particularly heinous act committed on a vulnerable and elderly member of our community."

The man was refused bail during a hearing at Burwood Local Court on Monday.

Back To Top