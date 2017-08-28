Melbourne gangland widow wants Bill Shorten's federal seat

News

Yahoo7 News /

While the convicted drug trafficker would be considered long odds to claim the seat of Maribyrnong at the next election, that isn’t stopping her from trying.

Williams, the widow of murdered gan leader Carl, is standing for the Australia People's party, and she hopes to break into the Labor Party stronghold and take on the man who could be the next Prime Minister of Australia.

“I like Bill Shorten. I’ve always liked him... but I'm going to beat him," she told News Corp.

Melbourne gangland widow Roberta Williams is planning to run for federal parliament and has Labor leader Bill Shorten in her sights.

On the website, she pledges to be a spokesperson for better health services and provide more resources for the disabled and homeless.

Her political ambitions may be little more than a pipe dream though given the Australian Taxation Office recently declared her bankrupt, saying she owes $300,000.

That potential roadblock has done little to derail her confidence.

“If you’ve served less than a year in prison, you can run, what better reason to get into politics?” Williams added.

Carl Williams was bashed to death by a fellow inmate at Barwon Prison in 2010. Photo: ABC

The widow of Carl Williams, who was serving a 35-year sentence for murder when he was brutally bashed to death in a maximum-security prison, said she’s lived a life of many colours.

She’s also touting her experiences including homelessness, domestic abuse and being “dragged trough the system as a chid”.

“I’m ready to win the vote of the people and ready to show them what I’m made of. I’m a people person,” she said.

The ATO is soon expected to seize her daughter's Essendon home, left to her by her late grandfather George.

Unfortunately for the Williams family, the 69-year-old also left a large tax debt attached to it.

