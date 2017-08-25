News

Driver red-faced after she's caught 'FaceTiming' at 100km/h
Man, 34, arrested at Sydney train station 'trying to meet boy, 14, after online sex chats'

NSW Police have filmed the moment they arrested a man who they allege was planning to meet up with a teenage boy.

Dramatic footage of the arrest on Thursday shows the man walking across a bridge at a train station in Petersham, Sydney, before police confront him and he’s escorted away.

Police say strike force officers began engaging online with the 34-year-old man from Sydney’s inner west in June.

They will allege in court the man believed he was speaking to a 14-year-old boy and engaged in sexually explicit conversations before planning to meet in person.

Officers find the man on a train bridge in Sydney's west. Source: NSW Police

Following the arrest, strike force officers conducted a search warrant at a nearby property and seized a number of items for forensic examination.

Kevin John Newton was taken to Marrickville Police Station and charged with use carriage service to procure persons under 16.

He was refused bail in Newtown Local Court on Thursday.

He will appear in Central Local Court on September 6.

Police arrest the man. Source: NSW Police

