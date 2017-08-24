It's no mis-steak! Australia's most expensive wagyu sold at Sydney butchers

Australia's most expensive steak is available in Sydney, setting customers back a whopping $500 a kilo.

A single steak will cost you $100, but rest assured, it's from a Wagyu steer bred in Victoria whose parents are rare Japanese stock from the Hyogo Prefecture.

For the same price as one of these cuts of meat, you could buy 25 regular rump steaks at Coles, but the hefty price tag isn't stopping customers from stocking up at Victor Churchill Butchery.

Three customers bought the premium meat as Seven News filmed.

"All you need is a little thin slice and that's it, it's like butter in your mouth," one customer said as his parcel of meat was being wrapped up.

James Packer and Hugh Jackman are just two customers who purportedly purchase their provisions here.

Most of us can only look from afar at this flash fare, with one person saying she thought it was "obscene to spend that much money on a steak."

But if you don't think it's too obscene, how about coffee after dinner, trying out the world's most expensive brew?

It sells for $601 a pound and one cup will set you back $192. So why is it so good?

"Jasmine, florals .... It's equivalent to the top bottle of wine that you could have," Green Bean coffee buyer Sharon Jan said.

In case you're wondering - the coffee is only available to try at a tasting on Friday night in Manly Vale.

To find out more about Australia's priciest meat, go to the Victor Churchill Butchery website.

For more information on the World’s Most Expensive Coffee – Tasting Experience, click here.