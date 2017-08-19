More flights delayed, power outages, as Sydney's weather chaos continues this weekend

News

What it's really like on Qantas' 17-hour non-stop Perth to London flight

Severe damage has been reported across Sydney and the NSW Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a severe weather warning for Friday and Saturday.

Hundreds of airline passengers remain stranded with another day of flight cancelations or delays at Sydney Airport due to 104km/h winds.

Thousands of Sydney residents were without power due to tree branches on powerlines. Picture: 7 News

Passengers have been advised to check with their airline for information and updates.

A severe weather warning was issued on Friday in the Hunter, Central Tablelands, Sydney and Illawarra regions after wind gusts reached 106km/h on Sydney Harbour, in Nowra and at Port Kembla.

Heavy surf around 6m may lead to localised damage and coastal erosion between Ulladulla and Port Macquarie, the Bureau of Meteorology tweeted. Picture: BOM NSW

A warning has also been issued for hazardous surf conditions across the state's entire coastline over the weekend.

Strong winds are expected to peak later on Saturday afternoon and eveningat near gale force, before conditions settle going into Sunday, according to Willy Weather.

At the entrance to Wynyard Station in the CBD on Friday, two people were injured when cladding was blown off a building in Clarence Street.

The cyclonic winds blew the roof of a Wollongong building. Picture: 7 News

A man in his 30s suffered injuries to his foot and a woman, also in her 30s, had injuries to her arm.



At nearby Barangaroo, a large piece of double-glazed glass shattered on the fourth floor of a high-rise building.

In the north at Seaforth, a tree brought down powerlines on a car.

Violent wind blew windows off Wynyard Station on Friday. Pictures: Dave Miller

The SES on Friday responded to nearly 900 jobs with most of the damage on the state's east coast as trees fell on roads, powerlines and properties in the Illawarra, Central Coast, south Sydney and the city's inner west.

Power was also cut to Sydney, Illawarra and Central Coast homes and businesses.



Electricity provider Ausgrid said about 50,000 of homes and businesses were without power across Sydney and the Central Coast.

"Crews have a big weekend ahead with about 290 jobs for hazards on the network, like fallen powerlines, as a result of yesterday's strong winds," it said in a statement.

Ausgrid confirmed early Saturday morning that power was reconnected to most homes, as crews worked in isolated pockets across Sydney suburbs to get the final 1500 homes back on.

The NSW SES has reported high call volumes to its 132 500 number, and advised callers to be patient and to keep triple-0 for life threatening emergencies only.

