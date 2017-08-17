Shocked Sydney parents open tin of baby formula to find dirt, chicken pellets inside

A young Sydney couple were astonished when a tin of baby formula purchased at Big W turned out to have dirt and chicken pellets inside.

After taking the powdered baby formula home and opening the tin, they were shocked by what they saw.

Father Stuart Stirling posted images of the contents on his Facebook page, warning other parents to "check the seal" of their products before purchasing.

"Hi all, just writing to give everyone a heads up, my wife and I recently purchased 2 tins of S26 progress baby formula from Big W Narellan last week, we have just gone to use it and once opening the lid have realised it was filled with dirt... literally dirt, it even has chicken pellets in it," Mr Stirling wrote on his Facebook page on August 15.

"When buying formula please check the seal under the lid isn't broken. I suggest some dirty p**** has emptied it and returned it for a refund and the seal wasn't checked before returning it to the shelf."

The post has attracted more than 500 comments, with many questioning why baby formula was allowed to be returned.

"Definitely a new low," one user wrote.

"There are some sick puppies out there," another commented.

Big W said they were investigating the incident and checking their stock to ensure it was an isolated incident.