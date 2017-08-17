News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The heroes that tried to save woman sucked into plane window after horror mid-air incident
The heroes who tried to save woman sucked into plane window

Shocked Sydney parents open tin of baby formula to find dirt, chicken pellets inside

Yahoo7 /

A young Sydney couple were astonished when a tin of baby formula purchased at Big W turned out to have dirt and chicken pellets inside.

Parents open baby formula tin to find dirt, chicken pellets inside

Parents open baby formula tin to find dirt, chicken pellets inside

After taking the powdered baby formula home and opening the tin, they were shocked by what they saw.

Father Stuart Stirling posted images of the contents on his Facebook page, warning other parents to "check the seal" of their products before purchasing.

Stuart Stirling opened a tin of baby formula to find it packed with dirt and chicken pellets. Source: Facebook.

"Hi all, just writing to give everyone a heads up, my wife and I recently purchased 2 tins of S26 progress baby formula from Big W Narellan last week, we have just gone to use it and once opening the lid have realised it was filled with dirt... literally dirt, it even has chicken pellets in it," Mr Stirling wrote on his Facebook page on August 15.

The S26 formula was purchased at Big W in Narellan. Source: Google Maps

"When buying formula please check the seal under the lid isn't broken. I suggest some dirty p**** has emptied it and returned it for a refund and the seal wasn't checked before returning it to the shelf."

The post has attracted more than 500 comments, with many questioning why baby formula was allowed to be returned.

"Definitely a new low," one user wrote.

"There are some sick puppies out there," another commented.

Big W said they were investigating the incident and checking their stock to ensure it was an isolated incident.

Back To Top