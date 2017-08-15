Attorney general asked to appeal Dundas Valley bashing sentence

The NSW attorney general has been asked to appeal the sentence handed down to four men over a brutal bashing in Sydney’s west.

Their crime in at Dundas Valley took just 60 seconds, but left their victim with lifelong scars.

Now the worst of the attackers could spend just three years in jail.

The odds were stacked against “Gary” as his three attackers were armed with metal poles.

But he has little memory of the bashing that scarred him in every way.

It happened at his Dundas Valley home last year.

Zack Maarabani hurls poles at Gary's window, while brother Hamza throws a metal grate, having stormed up the stairs.

As he starts to kick the door in, he's joined by Zaid Tabikh, and they continue to kick through the door, forcing 54-year-old Gary to rush to the front.

What follows is a relentless, merciless beating from Maarabani's pole, and from Tabikh's fists.

"Ten staples on top of my head, I was virtually scalped," Gary says, describing his injuries.

"A fractured neck, fractured right shoulder, stabbed in the right bicep, had three fractured ribs on the left side, bleeding liver and bleeding spleen."

Bilal Hassan, not seen in the vision, was sentenced to a minimum of one year and two months.

Hamza Maarabani was sentenced to a minimum of three years, his brother Zack two years, and Zaid Tabikh three years.

"I don't think that fits the crime or fits what they did at all," Gary says.

The men visited Gary after he took them on at a nearby building site.

While police believe Gary contributed to the confrontation by initially assaulting one of the men for not turning down their music, police say the response was horrifically disproportionate.

The NSW attorney general on Tuesday asked the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider appealing their sentences.