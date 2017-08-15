News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Attorney general asked to appeal Dundas Valley bashing sentence

Robert Ovadia
Robert Ovadia
7News Sydney /

The NSW attorney general has been asked to appeal the sentence handed down to four men over a brutal bashing in Sydney’s west.

0306_0500_nat_huntervalley
2:27

Wild weather hits NSW's Hunter Valley
0306_0500_nat_huntervalley
0:21

Hunter Valley storm cleanup
Man Dug Out of Snow Following Avalanche at California Ski Resort
0:46

Man Dug Out of Snow Following Avalanche at California Ski Resort
Nor'easter Knocks Down Trees in Pennsylvania
0:33

Nor'easter Knocks Down Trees in Pennsylvania
0225_1800_vic_coal
0:36

EPA reviewing licenses of remaining coal-fired power plants
0223_1800_adl_murder
1:33

Man murdered at deserted camp site identified 
Brush Fire Grows Out of Control After Car Crashes Off Los Angeles Freeway
0:13

Brush Fire Grows Out of Control After Car Crashes Off Los Angeles Freeway
Fast-Moving Wildfires Engulf Homes in Northern California
0:45

Fast-Moving Wildfires Engulf Homes in Northern California
Yahoo renames itself Altaba
1:09

Yahoo renames itself Altaba
Fire Destroys Tents in Syrian Refugees Camp in Lebanon
29:18

Fire Destroys Tents in Syrian Refugees Camp in Lebanon
1029_1800_adl_murder
1:17

Valley View murder victim laid to rest in emotional service
Nanotechnology keeps clothes dry and stain free
1:41

Nanotechnology keeps clothes dry and stain free
 

Their crime in at Dundas Valley took just 60 seconds, but left their victim with lifelong scars.

Now the worst of the attackers could spend just three years in jail.

The odds were stacked against “Gary” as his three attackers were armed with metal poles.

Bashing victim Gary had no chance against three men. Source: 7 News

But he has little memory of the bashing that scarred him in every way.

It happened at his Dundas Valley home last year.

Zack Maarabani hurls poles at Gary's window, while brother Hamza throws a metal grate, having stormed up the stairs.

As he starts to kick the door in, he's joined by Zaid Tabikh, and they continue to kick through the door, forcing 54-year-old Gary to rush to the front.

One attacker begins to kick Gary's front door in. Source: 7 News

What follows is a relentless, merciless beating from Maarabani's pole, and from Tabikh's fists.

"Ten staples on top of my head, I was virtually scalped," Gary says, describing his injuries.

Gary is beaten in a vicious attack. Source: 7 News

"A fractured neck, fractured right shoulder, stabbed in the right bicep, had three fractured ribs on the left side, bleeding liver and bleeding spleen."

Bilal Hassan, not seen in the vision, was sentenced to a minimum of one year and two months.

Hamza Maarabani was sentenced to a minimum of three years, his brother Zack two years, and Zaid Tabikh three years.

Gary does not believe the sentences fit the crime. Source: 7 News

"I don't think that fits the crime or fits what they did at all," Gary says.

The men visited Gary after he took them on at a nearby building site.

A metal pole was used in the beating. Source: 7 News

While police believe Gary contributed to the confrontation by initially assaulting one of the men for not turning down their music, police say the response was horrifically disproportionate.

The NSW attorney general on Tuesday asked the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider appealing their sentences.

Back To Top