'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Sydney man admits scalding baby after leaving him alone in a hot bath to have a cigarette

7News Sydney /

After denying it for almost two years, Penrith man Atare Tepania admitted to scalding a 10-month-old baby after leaving him alone in a bath with the hot water running.

By the time Mr Tepania returned to the room the little boy had burns to 40 per cent of his body, a court heard.

A parent himself, Mr Tepania was watching someone else's boy when the incident occurred.

Mr Tepania admitted in court that he had left a baby boy in a bath with hot running water. Source: 7 News

On November 2015 Mr Tepania was minding the child when he became sick.

He placed the boy in the bath, then left him there to go and have a cigarette.

When he returned, the child's skin was already beginning to peel.

When Mr Tepania returned from having a cigarette, the baby's skin was already beginning to peel. Source: 7 News

Mr Tepania later told police he had only turned the cold tap on and that he was hungover "really bad".

"I don't know what I was thinking, I don't know ... not thinking straight today," he said.

Mr Tepania told police he was hungover "really bad" on the day of the incident. Source: 7 News

He pulled the boy up out of the bath by one arm, then dropped him, breaking the boy's elbow and causing head injuries.

Instead of calling 000, however, he pushed a bottle into the little boy's mouth with such force that he bled.

The baby spent 26 days in hospital. Source: 7 News

The baby spent 26 days in hospital and it took Mr Tepania 21 months to admit his guilt.

The original charge faced by the man carried a maximum 25-year sentence, but under a deal made with the prosecution the sentence has been cut to 15 years.

Because of his early guilty plea it is unlikely he will be made to serve the full 15 years.

Mr Tepania will return to court in October.

