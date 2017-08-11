End of an era: Sydney's last Blockbuster Video closes down

On a typical Friday night in the 1980s and 1990s, families would most likely be planning to pick up fish and chips and a video to settle in for the weekend.

But it seems that tradition is now over.

On Friday, Sydney's last Blockbuster Video closed down - and the city's other video stores aren't far behind.

Back before multi-channels, Pay TV, streaming and movies on demand, people went to the local video store to pick out a DVD, or, before that, a VHS tape.

The owner of Blockbuster Video at Mount Annan, Adrian Smith, said it was "sad, very sad," that video stores were going the way of the dinosaur.

"Being here on a Friday or Saturday night, when families would come down, people everywhere, and there was just a hum of noise and the staff were having a ball, it was just a really good atmosphere," he said.

Daughter Claire Smith said she and her sisters would come in and help staff put DVDs away "and get paid in milkshakes".

Fast-forward two decades and the last Sydney outpost of the former US giant is selling off its collection - ironically, prompting the busiest few days they've had in years.

Civic Video still has a few remaining outposts, although the Newtown store is also selling up and closing down.

In the early 1990s it's estimated that Australia had more than 4000 video rental stores.

Ten years ago, the number was around 2000.

Within the next few years, it's expected very few will survive, going the way of the video cassettes that used to fill the shelves as YouTube and Netflix take over.

Former Civic customer Greg Liddelow said he enjoyed the experience of browsing through a video store.

"Going through, reading all the covers, just enjoying walking around," he said,

"It was all part of the experience."

Now it's the end of an era.