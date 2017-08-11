News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

End of an era: Sydney's last Blockbuster Video closes down

7News Sydney /

On a typical Friday night in the 1980s and 1990s, families would most likely be planning to pick up fish and chips and a video to settle in for the weekend.

10 books that made amazing films
2:04

10 books that made amazing films
What people love about the movies
2:32

What people love about the movies
0228_tms_crowe
3:35

Estimated prices for Russell Crowe's auction
72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip
0:46

72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip
0623_0500_hollywood
0:30

Queensland Premier hits up Hollywood
0409_1800_adl_boozebrawl
2:27

WATCH: Shameful booze-fueled brawl at AFL
0914_1800_sa_crows
1:17

MCG filling up for Crows
Insomniac Theater: 'Rogue One' and 'Collateral Beauty'
2:57

Insomniac Theater: 'Rogue One' and 'Collateral Beauty'
0903_2000_wa_stadium
1:14

WACA loses grip on big cricket matches
0619_1800_qld_3dhome
1:56

Virtual reality real estate
0817_1800_per_hawthorn
1:32

Hill arrives in Perth early, still plans to play alongside brother at Fremantle
Insomniac Theater: 'Transformers' and 'Maleficent' Hit Theaters
4:31

Insomniac Theater: 'Transformers' and 'Maleficent' Hit Theaters
 

But it seems that tradition is now over.

On Friday, Sydney's last Blockbuster Video closed down - and the city's other video stores aren't far behind.

End of an era: the last Sydney Blockbuster is closing. Source: 7 News

Back before multi-channels, Pay TV, streaming and movies on demand, people went to the local video store to pick out a DVD, or, before that, a VHS tape.

The owner of Blockbuster Video at Mount Annan, Adrian Smith, said it was "sad, very sad," that video stores were going the way of the dinosaur.

Customers browse, picking up a bargain at the Mt Annan store. Source: 7 News

"Being here on a Friday or Saturday night, when families would come down, people everywhere, and there was just a hum of noise and the staff were having a ball, it was just a really good atmosphere," he said.

Daughter Claire Smith said she and her sisters would come in and help staff put DVDs away "and get paid in milkshakes".

Browsing was part of the fun. Source: 7 News

Fast-forward two decades and the last Sydney outpost of the former US giant is selling off its collection - ironically, prompting the busiest few days they've had in years.

Civic Video still has a few remaining outposts, although the Newtown store is also selling up and closing down.

Civic Video in Newtown is also closing down. Source: 7 News

In the early 1990s it's estimated that Australia had more than 4000 video rental stores.

Ten years ago, the number was around 2000.

Within the next few years, it's expected very few will survive, going the way of the video cassettes that used to fill the shelves as YouTube and Netflix take over.

Video stores are closing down as Pay TV and streaming services take over. Source: 7 News

Former Civic customer Greg Liddelow said he enjoyed the experience of browsing through a video store.

"Going through, reading all the covers, just enjoying walking around," he said,

"It was all part of the experience."

Now it's the end of an era.

Back To Top