Revealed: The 'holes in Sydney airport security'

As police continue their investigations into Sydney's alleged plane terror plot, experts are warning our airports have big gaps in their security that need to be tightened.

While travellers at Sydney airport are not criticising the increased security measures, aviation security experts suggest security at Australian airports is "critically exposed".

CNN aviation expert Richard Quest says behind-the-scenes staff are the "weak link" in airport security.

Vulnerabilities are in focus after an alleged plot to smuggle a chemical bomb on board an Etihad Airways A380 to kill up to 500 people was exposed on the weekend.

Airport contractors, including caterers, refuellers and baggage handlers have a notoriously high turnover rate.

These so-called "turnover" employees are not security checked, nor do they require ASIO or police checks, according to Transport Workers Union spokesman Tony Sheldon.

"What's happening at our airports at the moment is a crime," he says.

Seven News has also been told that X-ray and other technological capabilities at Australian airports are 15 years behind Europe and America.

Counter-terrorism forces have said that the flow of information from overseas intelligence agencies has been overwhelming since Saturday's arrests in Lakemba and Surry Hills.

Seven News has been told that any potential plot to circumvent security at Australian airports could be replicated anywhere in the world, and the world is watching.

Nowhere more so than the United Arab Emirates, whose national airline, Etihad Airways, has now been named as the airline earmarked in the alleged plot.

Etihad Airways has confirmed it is assisting Australian Federal Police with its investigation and is complying with enhanced security measures at Australian airports.