Can you solve this question meant to test a 16-year-old?

Girl who suffered electric shock from garden tap dealt another cruel blow

Yahoo7 News /

About 7000 year 11 students in NSW will sit a new critical thinking test this year to help develop skills outside of the traditional High School Certificate.

The optional 90-minute test includes 60 questions that test analytical and logical reasoning.

While the questions are all designed for 16-year-olds, a sample shows they might be harder than first thought.

“The diagrams show three square cushion covers of the same size,” the question reads.

Can you figure out which cushion needed the most thread? Source: NESA

“Ribbon is to be sewn along the dotted lines. Which cover needs the most ribbon?”

The options are A. Cover 1, B. Cover 2, C. Cover 3 and D. They all need the same amount.

The correct answer is D – the same amount of ribbon is needed on all three cushions.

“Cut each cushion cover in four sample squares,” a suggestion on how to approach the question reads.

The questions test a number of areas not traditionally assessed by normal testing. File photo. Source: AAP

“Rotate the small squares so that all three cushion covers have the same pattern.”

NSW Education Standards Authority chief executive David de Carvalho told Fairfax the test will assess a student’s” ability to interpret ideas, identify arguments, detect inconsistencies in reasoning and solve problems, capabilities that are widely considered essential for students at school, university, in the workplace and other life contexts”.

